Coffee, better in the morning. This is confirmed by a study published in the ‘European Heart Journal‘ showing that people who consume coffee primarily in the morning have a lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and a lower risk of overall mortality compared to those who drink coffee throughout the day.

Led by Lu Qi, professor of the Tulane University, New Orleans (USA), the research, based on data from 40,725 adult participants of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 1999 and 2018, analyzed coffee consumption patterns and their relationship with health.

The results showed that morning drinkers (36% of participants) were 16% less likely to die from any cause and 31% less likely to die from cardiovascular disease, compared to those who did not consume coffee. However, the benefits were not seen in those who drank coffee throughout the day.

“Our findings suggest that it’s not just whether or how much you drink coffee that matters, but also what time of day you do it,” explains Dr. Qi.









In this sense, the study suggests that drinking coffee in the afternoon or evening could alter circadian rhythms and factors such as inflammation and blood pressure, which would reduce its benefits.

Drinking coffee in the afternoon or evening could interfere with these rhythms and affect sleep quality.

The study also included a subgroup of 1,463 people who completed a detailed food and drink diary for one week. The researchers linked this information to mortality records spanning nearly a decade.

Lower mortality

The results indicated that both moderate (2-3 cups a day) and heavy drinkers (more than 3 cups) in the morning benefited from lower mortality risks. However, those who drank light coffee (one cup or less) experienced a less marked decrease in risk.

In an accompanying editorial, Professor Thomas F. Lüscher highlights that morning coffee consumption could be related to the body’s natural rhythms. «In the morning, our body increases sympathetic activity, an effect that decreases during the day. Drinking coffee in the afternoon or evening could interfere with these rhythms and affect sleep quality, which would explain the difference in risks,” he says.

Dr. Qi emphasizes that this is the first study to explore the relationship between the timing of coffee consumption and cardiovascular health, and believes more research is needed to validate these findings in different populations. “Clinical trials are needed to test whether changing the time of day when coffee is consumed can impact health,” he concludes.

With increasingly strong evidence, experts recommend enjoying coffee, but preferably in the morning, to maximize its health benefits.