Cristina Pedroche is pregnant with her second baby. She broke the news herself on December 28, coinciding with April Fool’s Day. This raised some doubts as there were those who thought it was a joke. That is why the presenter wanted to explain the reason why she chose this date to communicate it.

He has done so through a publication on his Instagram account where he has shared a sincere text accompanied by a photograph of his posing for the Chimes in which has spoken openly about what happened.

“Still today there are people who ask me if the pregnancy thing was true. I thought there was no need to explain the reasons. why I published it that day (far from clarifying that it is true), but I am going to feel more comfortable doing it,” he begins.

The collaborator of zapping dates back to December 28, 2022, when several photographs of her and her husband, Dabiz Muñoz, were published saying she was pregnant. “That magazine didn’t contact me before to ask if it was true or a lie. They simply published it, I guess thinking that if it was a lie nothing would happen either because it was April Fool’s Day,” he adds forcefully.

“No one, but not a single person questioned it. Everyone wrote to me to congratulate me. Only some close people who I had not yet had the opportunity to tell questioned it,” Cristina Pedroche continues, something that ensures that it did him “a lot of damage” because he felt that “something so intimate and so important” did not belong to him. “I couldn’t be the owner of the message or such beautiful news for me,” she admits.

Now, two years later, “history was repeating itself.” “This time I was much more cautious in my visits to medical check-ups and told even fewer people than the previous time. I felt it was a good opportunity to publish it and try to forget the damage they had done to me. I published it with a real, current video, in which my husband and I were watching the pregnancy test,” she explains.

“There were no doubts, it was impossible for anyone to doubt. Or was there? I never saw it coming,” Cristina Pedroche asks herself and answers in her text. “As I said before, it was a date that I had marked by pain and I wanted to replace it with something nice, But I have also been working on television for 15 years and I have never made a joke about my private life, much less on Los Santos Inocentes. I would never play with something like that,” he emphasizes.

Finally, Vallecas invites everyone to “reflect on the influence that the media has” on people. “That a magazine publishes something and we believe it before the protagonists of the story do, seems ‘strange’ to say the least. I want to finish by saying that I couldn’t be happier to multiply love“he concludes.

The publication has been filled with comments, both from public figures and followers, in which They have congratulated him and left him words of support and affection. “It’s something that shouldn’t need explanations… this time it had to be different. Now, let’s continue celebrating life”, “You don’t know how happy I am!”, “I like that you share this reflection, we have to make ourselves look at it” or “Long live that superfamily you are building” are some of the messages.