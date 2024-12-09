San Juan Diego It is celebrated today, Monday, December 9, 2024 according to the calendar of Christian saints, among other names.

Saint Juan Diego is recognized as the first indigenous American saint, originally from the Chichimeca community, and the third Mexican saint to be canonized. In 1531, he lived a supernatural experience when he witnessed the appearance of the Virgin of Guadalupe, who asked him to request the bishop, Brother Juan de Zumárraga, to build a temple in that place. He was beatified in 1990 and canonized in 2002, both acts carried out by Pope John Paul II.

Today, San Juan Diego, the Catholic Church celebrates the name days of Cyprian, Peter Fourier, Gorgonia, Leocadia, Wulfilda.

Roman Martyrology It is the name given to the catalog from which, today, all the names of the saints are obtained. This book is updated periodically, feeding on new saints after the canonizations carried out by the Vatican.

