South Korea’s opposition on Monday accused the ruling party of orchestrating a “second coup” by clinging to power and refusing to impeach the president. Yoon Suk Yeol for declaring martial law.

“No matter how they try to justify it, the essence remains intact: this is the illegal and unconstitutional act of a second insurrection and a second coup d’état,” said Democratic Party leader Park Chan-dae, calling on the ruling party to ” stop this immediately.

Yoon plunged the country into political chaos with his attempt to undermine civilian rule through martial law that was in effect for six hours, until lawmakers managed to break through the military blockade to enter parliament and vote to repeal the measure.

His vote forced Yoon to back down with martial law.









Under the South Korean constitution, The president is head of government and commander in chief of the armyunless he is incapacitated or resigns, in which case power would be handed over on an interim basis to the prime minister until new elections are held.

According to Park, pretending that Yoon can remain in office but delegate his powers to the prime minister, who was not elected, It is a “flagrant constitutional violation without any legal basis”.

Investigators detained the former defense minister, raided his office, imposed travel bans on several senior officials and on Monday summoned the general who assumed command of martial law for questioning.

Yoon could also be called to testify, police said Monday, and said they are considering banning him from traveling abroad.

“There are no human or physical restrictions on who can be investigated,” said Woo Jong-soo, head of the National Investigation Headquarters of the National Police Agency.

He stated that the police will investigate “in accordance with the law and principles, without exceptions.”