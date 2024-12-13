The cataracts in the eyes are a disorder that originates in the natural lens inside the eye (the crystalline one), whose function is to focus towards near or far places. As time goes by, the lens becomes opaque and loses its transparency so vision becomes cloudy. The feeling that the patient has is that he is seeing reality through a filter or a fogged window.

Causes of cataracts

Age, main cause

The most common cause of cataracts is agingbut in some cases it may be due to an injury to the eye that causes changes in the lens. Other less common causes are diabetes oeLong-term use of steroid medications.

Technically, the problem lies in the lens It normally provides sharp images, but over time it becomes less flexible and less transparent. The lens tissues break and clump together, creating a cataract. In addition, the cataract increases in size and causes the sensation of seeing through a veil to grow. It is normal for cataracts to appear in both eyes, although they develop at different rates.

Some factors cause the appearance of cataracts. The main one is age, but having high blood pressure, diabetes, consuming a lot of alcohol, smoking, taking corticosteroids for a long time or sunbathing too much increase the chances of cataracts appearing.

Types of cataracts

– Related to aging.

– Caused by surgery for other health problems such as diabetes or glaucoma.

– Caused by an eye injury.

– Hereditary. They can appear in babies or during childhood.

– By radiation. They develop after exposure to certain types of radiation.

Symptoms of cataracts

Blurred vision

The main symptom of cataracts is the sensation of seeing through a filter or veil, that is, having blurred vision. Other common symptoms are:

– Reduced night vision capacity.

– Greater sensitivity to light.

– General vision difficulty.

– Difficulty seeing yellowish tones.

– Double vision.

Diagnosis of cataracts

Eye examination

The doctor first uses an examination of the eye and a study of the medical history. To determine if you have cataracts, your doctor will review your medical history and symptoms and perform an eye exam. The doctor will carry out other tests, including a visual acuity test, which consists of showing a table with letters of various sizes and allows determining the vision capacity of each eye. He or she will also examine the eye with a microscopic lens and do a retinal exam.

Cataract treatment and medication

surgical intervention

The only truly effective treatment is surgery. The time to undergo the intervention is when the patient realizes that the cataract negatively affects daily activities such as reading. The operation requires local anesthesia and consists of replacing the affected lens with an artificial one.

Cataract prevention

Visit the ophthalmologist frequently

There is no way to prevent cataracts, but we can follow a series of recommendations that are always positive.

– Go to the doctor frequently to examine the condition of your eyes.

-Do not smoke or consume drugs. Do not consume alcohol in excess.

– Follow the treatment strictly if the patient suffers from diabetes, since it is a disease that carries a greater risk of cataracts.

– Follow healthy living guidelines: balanced diet and regular physical exercise.

– Protect eyes from the sun.