This Friday, December 13, is one of the days that are marked in red on the national political calendar, and the Magdalena Palace, one of the most representative locations in the autonomous community of Cantabria, hosts the XXVII Conference of Presidents.

After two years without this event being called, autonomous financing, migration, housing or health are some of the topics of the day that the presidents of the autonomies are expected to address during the day.

For the occasion, which starts with breakfast with King Felipe VImore than 250 people will attend the Magdalena Palace, including the 65 participants of the Conference of Presidents and the 185 guests who will participate in the meal, which will mark the end of the event. But,what are politicians going to eat most important in our country to regain strength from a day of negotiations?

‘Order at home’, the catering in charge of the event

As stated Chain Being‘Order at home’ is the catering company that will take care of the provisioning of the Conference of Presidents on this occasion.

Among the strong points to take into account for the occasion are allergies and intolerances of attendeeswith the president of the executive, Pedro Sánchez, and the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, being some of the attendees who cannot eat everything.

After breakfast with the monarch, which consists of coffee with pastriesthe regional presidents will enjoy a menu based on Cantabrian products, such as matrimonial pasiego, prawn salad, crab meatballs, roast secret with applesauce, and to finish a cheesecake that neither Pedro Sánchez nor Ayuso will be able to taste due to their intolerances, although to save the circumstances, the catering has also prepared a fruit skewer for those who have allergens.

As a curiosity and protocolas conference attendees will eat while working, none of the dishes on the menu can be spoon-fedsince being recipes that can be picked up with a fork makes it easier for the leaders to put the food in their mouths without causing any incident.

