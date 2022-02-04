Colombia has denounced Russian interference on its border with Venezuela and from Caracas They have not denied the allegations. On the contrary, the military high command insists that they must not request permission for any operation.

(Read here: Russian Embassy launches harsh criticism of Colombian Defense Minister)

The troop movement would be on the Arauca side, a point of conflict between the Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC) and the National Liberation Army (The n). The head of the Strategic Operational Command of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Ceofanb), Domingo Hernández Larez, wrote: “we do not need permission from anyone to move our Russian, Iranian, gringo, Italian, English, French, Austrian, Israeli or any other vehicle. come to us in desire”.

In mid-January a Russian spokesman indicated a possible shipment of troops from his country to Cuba and Venezuela, this amid the escalation of tension between a possible invasion of Ukraine and the expansion attempts of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) with the support of the United States. However, for more than 10 years, cooperation between Moscow and Caracas has been close.

EL TIEMPO spoke with Joseph Humire, executive director of the Center for a Secure Free Society, who stated that the Russian military was throughout the border axis with a stronger presence in Arauca and that it had also deployed equipment such as radars to intercept communications.

For his part, the defense minister of Venezuela, General Vladimir Padrino Lopez, also responded to the accusations of Colombia made by his counterpart Diego Molano, indicating that there are bases of the United States in that country, becoming an “appendix of the Southern Command in our America.”

The operation of foreign armies in Venezuelan territory is information that has been circulating for several years. Cubans and Iranians would also make up the group of soldiers with a presence in the country.

ANA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS