US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions over Ukraine, as the United States and Europeans accuse Moscow of preparing for a new invasion of Ukraine.

“There are some areas (…) in which we believe that progress can be made,” provided that the pledges were “reciprocal,” the US official said during a conference call.

“Russia has said that it feels threatened by the potential deployment of offensive missile systems in Ukraine… The United States has no intention of doing so. This is an area where we can come to an agreement if Russia agrees to make a mutual commitment,” the senior official, who asked not to be named, added. .

He added that Moscow “also expressed its interest in discussing the future of certain missile systems in Europe, in accordance with the principles of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty… and we are open to discussion” in this regard.

The senior White House official confirmed that Washington was ready to discuss “the possibility of reciprocal restrictions on the scale and scope” of military exercises conducted by Russia, the United States and NATO.

But he added, “We will not know until we start these talks tomorrow evening whether Russia is ready to discuss seriously and in good faith,” adding that the Russians and Americans “will likely have a first conversation on Sunday evening” before the “main meeting on Monday” in Switzerland.

“We look at these discussions realistically, not optimistically,” the source added, noting that they would be “exploratory” and would not lead to final commitments.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if the Russian media started reporting, perhaps even during the talks, that the United States had made all kinds of concessions to Russia. That would be a deliberate attempt to create divisions among allies through manipulation,” he concluded.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is scheduled to meet with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Ryabkov, on Sunday evening, according to a State Department spokesperson.

Accompanying Sherman is Lt. Gen. James Mingus, Director of Operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff, while Ryabkov attends talks with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.