Since 1975, the Volkswagen Polo has delighted several generations and has become a pioneer in its segment: it has always been synonymous with affordable mobility, timeless design and pioneering technology. With more than 20 million vehicles sold in six generations, the Polo has established itself as one of the most successful models in its class. In 2025, Volkswagen celebrates the 50th anniversary of the small compact.

When the VW Beetle had to be replaced in the 1970s, Volkswagen had several models up its sleeve: the Passat hit the market in 1973, followed a year later by the Golf, while the Polo made its debut in 1975. No vehicle previous one had been so short and refined.

Located one class below the Golf, the Polo perfectly completed the then new family of front-wheel drive models. 50 years later and in its sixth generation, the Polo has shown that a small car can prevail with safety and friendliness. More than 20 million cars sold speak for themselves.

The Polo is not only synonymous with technical innovations, but also with affordable mobility for all. With cutting-edge technology and unbeatable value for money, the Polo has contributed to individual mobility for generations. Whether for first driving lessons, for sports driving pleasure or as a family car, the Polo has created memories and will remain a versatile companion also in the future.









The small car presented in March 1975 was based on the Audi 50. With slight modifications, it went into series production in Wolfsburg under the name Volkswagen Polo and quickly became a breath of fresh air in the small car segment. With its clean design and great functionality, it captured the spirit of the time. Efficient, practical and affordable, this light vehicle was also characterized by its agility, excellent driving characteristics and economical engines. Fundamental virtues that have contributed to its success since then.

Evolution over six generations

With each generation, the small car has evolved. Starting in 1981, the Polo II introduced a series of improvements, such as more space and comfort, as well as modernized engines. In 1987, the limited special series of the Polo Coupé GT G40 saw the debut of the scroll-type supercharger, which provided more power. In the third generation, starting in 1994, there was another leap forward, also in terms of technology. The Polo III was one of the first vehicles in its class with innovative safety features such as airbags.

In 1998, the Polo was first available as a GTI. With a significant increase in size, the fourth generation offered a new level of comfort and safety from 2002, with front and side airbags, power steering and ABS as standard. The Polo V saw the introduction of a multitude of digital innovations: from 2009, infotainment and assistance systems made driving more comfortable than ever.

The Polo V also impressed in motorsport: with the Polo R WRC, Volkswagen won the World Rally Championship title four times in a row starting in 2013. The sixth generation was based on the modular transverse template (MQB) and set new standards in 2017 in terms of connectivity, safety and driving dynamics. The Polo became even more digital and innovative with the product update in 2021. The compact model has assistance and comfort systems that are only known in vehicles in higher segments.