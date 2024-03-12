It was officially launched a couple of weeks ago. Final Fantasy VII Rebirthsecond part of three video games that are telling us the story of the original 1997, only with strong alterations that make the events more striking. As expected, the game has been a success due to its improved combat, as well as interesting additions in which we have the mini game of Queen's Bloodwhich we could mention is the non-history segment that has been the most engaging.

This is a card game in which we see the enemies of the franchise fight for space within a game board, which becomes more complicated as the user learns the mechanics themselves, obtaining more elaborate strategies. That has been the justification for asking Square Enix for an expansion of it, and for it to become a game in itself, but now with hero characters from this universe, not just from the VII but with all deliveries.

Through a recent interview with Red BullDirector of Rebirth, Naoki Hamaguchi, has been questioned about details of what the future will be for the franchise, and there is also a mention of whether they intend to continue with the card game for other titles. In one of their final answers they mention “that they are considering” doing the expansion, and that could mean updating the base game with more opponents and cards, but there is nothing certain on the table at this point.

Here is the question they asked:

Tell us more about the Queen's Blood card game. How many cards are there? Are there plans to add new cards?

There are 145 cards in total. We haven't decided anything in terms of the future development of Queen's Blood, but so far the media that played it have provided very positive feedback on it, so we want to consider future expansions as a possibility.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Is available in PlayStation 5.

Via: Resetera

Editor's note: It is a very addictive mini game, but there are times when it gets very difficult due to the fact that there are many strategies to use. Surely there are people who will want to have it as an independent game or even a physical one with the cards from this universe.