As for the votes assigned to the game, The reception Famisu gave it was positive but not stellar as hoped: with two 9s and two 8s, for a total of 34/40, the coveted perfect score is quite far away.

Japanese magazine Famitsu has revealed the duration of Visions of Mana which according to this information takes 30 hours to complete although 50 hours can be reached if you decide to also take on secondary activities.

A very promising title

Regardless of the Famitsu review, if you’ve read our latest Visions of Mana review you’ll know that the first hours of the Square Enix title have convinced us for a whole series of reasons, including the fairy-tale atmospheres typical of the saga and a particularly solid combat system.

Of course, there is a possibility that developers have not been able to maintain the same quality levels throughout the adventure, hence a positive but not excellent evaluation by Famitsu: we will try to understand in the next few days how things are.

The wait is finally over: Visions of Mana is set to release on August 29 on PC, PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X|S, so by then we’ll know if this new chapter really stands out or not.