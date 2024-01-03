In total, 453 state attorneys and prosecutors benefited from the measure; salaries reached R$ 127.3 thousand

The Public Ministry of Ceará spent R$16.4 million paying Christmas bonuses to 453 state attorneys and prosecutors. The information was published by the newspaper State of S. Paulo and confirmed by Power360.

At the Transparency Portal from the MP, it is possible to see that the additional payments were paid in two different installments: one in June, of R$7.7 million, and another in December 2023, of R$8.7 million. Individual values ​​vary according to the position. In December, for example, one of the employees received R$21,478 from the benefit. Considering the salary and other additional payments made on the outside, the beneficiaries' paychecks reached income of up to R$127,300.

The Federal Constitution imposes the salary of a minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) as the ceiling for the salaries of public servants, at a value of R$41,650. The amount, however, does not take into account Christmas bonuses, as well as compensation funds and occasional benefits. As a result, payments such as food assistance, transportation assistance and 13th installments are outside the imposed limit.

To give you an idea, one of the prosecutors from the 25th State Attorney's Office received, in December, a net salary of R$127,300. Without the benefits added on the outside – which include vacations, compensation funds and the Christmas bonus -, the final value would be R$ 37,589.96.

O Power360 questioned the Public Ministry of Ceará about the reason behind a Christmas bonus, as well as about registered “super salaries”, but received no response until the publication of this post. The space remains open for demonstrations.