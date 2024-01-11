The violence and abuse committed by armed groups such as Eln in Colombia They increased to such an extent during 2023 that they reached levels only seen in the years prior to the signing of the peace agreement with the FARC in 2016.

(Read here: Trump's return could bring 'dramatic' consequences for Latin America: HRW)

That, in general terms, is the central conclusion of the organization's annual report Human Rights Watch (HRW) that was delivered this Thursday in its chapter corresponding to Colombia.

According to the report, the total peace strategy of President Gustavo Petro, Despite his statement, he has not managed to reduce these rates.

“The 2016 peace agreement between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) and the government ended a five-decade conflict and brought an initial reduction in violence. However, violence took new forms and abuses by armed groups increased in many remote areas and reached levels similar to those that existed immediately before the peace process. Almost a year and a half after President Gustavo Petro came to power, his total peace strategy has failed to reduce abuses by armed groups against the civilian population,” the report states.

According to the organization, in addition to the violence unleashed by armed groups, high levels of povertyespecially among indigenous and Afro-descendant communities, and limited access to justice also continued to be serious human rights problems in the country.

People protest the massacres in Colombia (file photo). See also Named impairing erection popular drink Photo: Santiago Saldarriaga/EL TIEMPO

Violence took new forms and abuses by armed groups increased in many remote areas and reached levels similar to those immediately before the peace process.

In your report HRW maintains that in Colombia numerous criminal groups continue to operate that are financed by drug trafficking and illegal mining and that continued to commit serious abuses against the civilian population.



“In 2023, reports of child recruitment and kidnappings increased. The public force and judicial authorities have not effectively protected the population, nor guaranteed sufficient access to justice nor significant progress in the dismantling of armed groups. The fear of antipersonnel mines, threats from armed groups and the possibility of being hit by crossfire prevented 64,000 people, mostly indigenous, from leaving their communities between January and October, a situation known as “confinement,” he maintains. the report by mentioning some of the most notable cases.

It also maintains that for the first six months of the year the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) reported at least 52 massacres and, according to the Ombudsman's Office, 150 murders of human rights defenders were documented and social leaders between January and November of last year.

Likewise, they recorded the forced and massive displacement of more than 56,000 peopleamong them Afro-descendants and Awá indigenous people in Nariño, who are victims of clashes between dissidents of the

Abuses committed by the Public Force in Colombia

Regarding the abuses committed by the Public Force, the NGO highlights that there was little progress in the investigations.

Among them, the one brought forward by the 11 deaths in the Remanso—Putumayo—during an operation by the Army and against members of the Police for the abuses committed in the 2019 and 2021 demonstrations.

On the other hand, HRW maintains that the Specialized Justice for Peace (JEP) made significant progress in the investigation and prosecution of war crimes and crimes against humanity, and highlighted the accusation against the top former commanders of the FARC and several army officers.

He also highlighted, as a “positive decision”, the shortlist composed of women that President Petro selected for the position of attorney general.

File photo of members of the Eln. Photo: Daniel Muñoz / AFP

Robbery and serious abuse of migrants in Darién

The report dedicates another segment to the situation of migrants and highlights in particular the precarious situation that is being experienced in the Darién Gap area.

“In 2023, hundreds of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers crossed the Darien Gap from Colombia to Panama; most were headed to the United States. The number of people crossing the Darien continues to increase, largely driven by the continued migration of Venezuelans. During their multi-day trek through the Darien, migrants and asylum seekers of all nationalities frequently fall victim to robbery and serious abuse, including rape. Those who cross the Darien have little security or access to justice and receive little humanitarian assistance,” the report states.

The stay of migrants in Necoclí and Acandí can extend for several weeks.

Gender violence spreads through Colombia

The report highlights, on the other hand, how gender-based violence, including that carried out by armed groups, is widespread in Colombia.

According to the organization, “the lack of training on the subject and the poor implementation of treatment protocols prevent timely access to medical services and create obstacles for women and girls seeking care and justice after violence. Those responsible for crimes based on gender are rarely brought to justice.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

In X: @sergom68