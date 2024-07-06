Around 100 riders set off today on the Great Villista Cavalcade at the Umbral monument heading towards Hidalgo del Parral.

A tradition that has been carried out for 29 years to commemorate the anniversary of the death of Pancho Villa.

More riders will join the parade to form a contingent of 300 from the north of the state, said the coordinator of the parade in the area, Héctor Lozoya.

It is expected to arrive in Parral in 14 days, a period during which 600 kilometers will be traveled.

The contingent was led by the state coordinator of the Cavalcade, José Miguel Salcido Romero, Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar and Jorge Chaires, representative of State Tourism.

Before the departure, honors were paid to the flag and the Rider’s prayer was said for Natalia Zaragoza.