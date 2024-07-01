U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced on June 28 the extension and redesignation of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haiti for an additional period of 18 monthsfrom August 4, 2024 to February 3, 2026.

According to the criteria of

This measure responds to the extraordinary and temporary conditions facing the countryincluding violence, insecurity and limited access to basic services such as health, food and drinking water.

Furthermore, the Recurrent devastation by natural phenomena as floods and landslides also contributed to urgent humanitarian needs in the region

Details of the extension and redesignation of U.S. TPS for Haiti

According to the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the decision to extend and redesignate TPS for Haiti was taken after inter-institutional consultations and considerations of Secretary Mayorkas about the national interest of the United States.

This extension will allow approximately 309,000 Haitian nationalsas well as persons without nationality who habitually resided in Haiti, submit initial applications for TPS if they meet the established requirements.

Notably Current Haiti TPS recipients must re-register during the re-registration period which extends from July 1, 2024 to August 30, 2024 to maintain your status and employment authorization.

Those who did not reside in the United States before June 3, 2024 are not eligible for this benefit and could face deportation if they do not establish a legal basis to remain in the country.

During the initial registration period, which also runs through February 3, 2026, New applicants can file Form I-821 to apply for TPS and Form I-765 to apply for employment authorization.

USCIS is the agency responsible for immigration procedures. Photo:iStock Share

People who have current EADs under the prior TPS designation for Haiti will automatically see the validity of their documents extended until August 3, 2025, to avoid interruptions in your work authorization. DHS continues to strictly enforce immigration lawsespecially along irregular migration routes such as the Straits of Florida and the Caribbean. Since the implementation of new policies in June, approximately 24,000 non-citizens were returned to more than 20 countries as part of efforts to maintain border security.