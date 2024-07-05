A source in the Ukrainian Defense Ministry told AFP that a “booby-trapped drone” was used to bomb the factory located within the Russian “military-industrial complex” in the city of Kotovsk.

He added that work is “underway to clarify” the extent of the damage to the factory as a result of the attack.

Local Russian media published a video clip filmed by a resident of the area, showing an unknown object falling near a factory chimney, causing a powerful explosion accompanied by a cloud of smoke.

AFP could not immediately verify the authenticity of these scenes.

The source stated that the targeted factory produces quantities of gunpowder and ammunition intended for small arms, and that Ukraine had previously targeted it with booby-trapped drones in January 2024 and November 2023.