Atlético de Madrid leaves Santiago Bernabéu with a minimal disadvantage, with everything to decide within a week in the Metropolitan, but with the feeling that it could well have obtained a better result. Ansqu Simeone prefers to keep the good side, seeing how Mbbapé and Vinicius is not understood in the last of the party to expand their income. «That hope that it was not a goal leaves us an open door for what is coming».

For the Argentine “the result is not good,” although he also recognized that his control of the game in many sections did not translate into “any important situation.” «The team competed well. We could have done more in the two moves of their goals. But from Sunday to think about the return », since the game by party imposes on Getafe as the next appointment.

The best thing about Cholo’s clash was the reaction of the early team of Rodrygo. “He reacted very well, promised to play the game we wanted to play and got it,” good feelings that increased with Julian’s goal but were frustrated by Brahim’s 2-1. «From there another game began. Or you break and risk the third, or compete and look for the draw, ”he added.

In addition to praising the defensive work of Vinicius and Mbappé, thanks to which Madrid “has greatly improved to go back to help,” the Argentine is entrusted to the force of his parish to turn the tie. «It is always a stimulus, it pushes us, it gives us energy. Vamoa need our people, ”he said.









For Julián Álvarezthe key was that the white goals arrived in the “fair moments”, in the initial section of each part. «At times we had control of the game and the game, but we knew it was not going to be easy. They are on their court and have great players, but we know that there are still 90 minutes left, ”said the Argentine after seeing goal for second consecutive derby.

While, Llorente He chooses to keep the feeling that they are “alive” and is eager to return, for which it will be necessary to correct the mistakes they made on Tuesday. «They are very fast and very good, any means you have taken. You have to have the concentration to the maximum and those little details try not to happen again. Being more together, which is what we have done from your first goal, with permanent surveillances and talking a lot, ”he concluded.