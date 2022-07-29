Irapuato.- This Thursday afternoon, June 28, a grenade exploded inside a house which was in the midst of being reviewed by FGE Criminal Investigation Agents in Irapuato, Guanajuato.

detonation injured an officer, who was immediately taken on a government car to a hospital for medical attention. Her health is delicate, but stable according to reports obtained by The Sun of Irapuato.

After this, the site was guarded to avoid the presence of residents of the ‘Comunal Emiliano Zapata’ neighborhood, where Municipal Police already had a presence due to a previous shootout.

What happened prior to the Irapuato ‘granadazo’?

A call to the emergency number alerted that they shot the door of a house in José Zapata street, in addition, a group of men would have left the place running. When elements of the Municipal Police arrived, they found the doors open and inside bags with human remains.

That is how they called experts from the FGE to start their corresponding work, it was at that moment that a grenade exploded inside and injured the professional who was just entering the main door.

The moment was recorded on video thanks to the journalist ‘Gerardo Hernández’, who went to cover the report and documented the explosion live on the Facebook account ‘gerardopublicidad’, where he broadcast just over half an hour.