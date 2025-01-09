The joys and calm in Joan Laporta’s Barça do not last long. Just a few hours after the first team qualified in Yida for the final of the Spanish Super Cup by beating Athletic Club and, above all, after obtaining the precautionary measure from the Higher Sports Council to be able to register the footballers Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor in a dispute that has yet to be resolved, the Barça president received an unexpected call from Barcelona. Juli Guiu, one of his trusted vice presidents, specifically the person in charge of marketing, one of the essential areas of the club, informed him of his resignation. As you have been able to know The Vanguard the decision, made after a period of long reflection, was ratified this Thursday afternoon through a resignation letter in which Guiu explained the reasons for his goodbye.

Guiu’s departure further strains the atmosphere in the club because the vice president was one of the fundamental pieces on which Laporta’s project was based. The contribution of this manager, in charge of sponsorships as decisive as that of Spotify for the shirt of the men’s and women’s teams as well as for the ‘title rights’ of the new Camp Nou, had been essential until now in that and other departments such as ticketing through the club’s different facilities, from the Montjuïc stadium to the Palau, passing through the immersive museum located near the Camp Nou.

Guiu was responsible for the momentous Spotify sponsorship on both the shirt and the Camp Nou

According to some information, the last renewal agreement signed between FC Barcelona and the Nike company, closed until 2038 with the intermediation of Darren Dein, had distanced Laporta and Guiu due to disagreements when carrying out the negotiations.

The resignation of Guiu, who will use strictly professional reasons to justify his departure, joins others that precede him that have been laminating both the executive and management bodies throughout the almost four years since Laporta was elected president in March. of 2021. The news is very painful for the president, whose mandate in recent weeks has been going through its worst moment, with the opposition threatening a motion of censure.

Guiu, director of the Cap Roig festival and president of Grup Clipper’s, professional performances in which he wants to focus from now on, will go down in history for being responsible for the agreement with Spotify, as well as for printing on the first team’s shirt in impact matches such as the classic names of bands and artists as international as the Rolling Stones or Rosalia.