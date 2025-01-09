A study from the University of Extremadura carried out by the researcher Luis Ortiz has shown the effectiveness of pediatric clinical ultrasound in the early detection of Crohn’s disease, an autoimmune condition that alters the functionality of the digestive system.

In depth

In many cases, this disease manifests itself through “inconspicuous symptoms, such as diffuse and non-specific discomfort, compatible with banal processes“, which leads to not performing complementary tests that can identify the process, delaying the diagnosis, and in the case of pediatrics, the late diagnosis of this disease implies a growth impairment, pubertal delay or bone involvement.

Thus, and with the aim of demonstrating the usefulness of pediatric clinical ultrasound in the rapid diagnosis of Crohn’s disease, the pediatrician and professor at the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, Luis Ortiz, has carried out a study that shows “how the use of this technology allows obtaining an early diagnosis of suspicion of the process.”

In this way, it optimize diagnosis times and health resources, in addition to increasing user satisfaction, which leads to an improvement in the quality of careas explained by the UEx in a press release.

More details

In this sense, Dr. Ortiz has explained that “pediatric clinical ultrasound “It is a harmless, fast and accessible technique that monitors processes and provides a large amount of data that allows the physician an enormous qualitative leap from an existential point of view.”

In such a way that, “makes it possible to make an early diagnosis and makes early treatment available to the patientthus avoiding the complications of a late diagnosis, as occurs in many cases,” adds the researcher.

Furthermore, this test allows decrease iatrogenicity, that is, the discomfort that children usually have with other more invasive tests such as CT scans or x-rays.

For all these reasons, clinical abdominal ultrasound, “because of its wide availability, its low cost and because it is a non-invasive technique“, has emerged as an “alternative imaging modality for the diagnosis and monitoring of Crohn’s disease in pediatrics“, he concluded.