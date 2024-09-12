Sony Pictures Italy has released the final trailer of Venom: The Last Dancethe third (and final) film dedicated to the famous Marvel symbiote, coming out on October 24, 2024.

Written and directed by screenwriter Kelly Marcel, who directed the previous two films, Tom Hardy will return to wear the clothes of Eddie Brockbetter known as Venom. The film’s cast also includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach And Stephen Graham.

From the official synopsis for Venom: The Last Dance we read:

In the final film of the trilogy, Eddie and Venom are on the run. As the net closes in on them, they are forced to make a devastating decision that brings the curtain down on their “last dance.”

In the trailer visible above you can see for the first time Knullthe creator of the famous symbiote. This is a primordial deity born after the destruction of the sixth iteration of the cosmos. Awakened by the “Light of Creation”, and outraged that his kingdom of darkness had been plundered, Knull declared revenge using the weapon All Blackthe necrosword he used to eliminate one of the Celestials.

In the aftermath, the other Celestials banished Knull and his severed head into the Cosmic Void. He used the Celestial’s head to forge the symbiote race by combining it with the head’s own cosmic energies.