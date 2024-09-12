He Hurricane Francine was degraded to tropical depression after causing damage to Louisiana and Mississippi Leaving more than 400 thousand families without electricity, tropical storm, tornado and flood alerts remain active in USA for the states from Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee.

Francinetouched land as Category 2 hurricanehit Louisiana Thursday, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses without power and generating a storm surge along the coast.

The storm caused massive power outages, leaving 390,000 homes without power in Louisiana and 46,000 more in Mississippi. Francine has become tropical depression while moving around Mississippileaving between 8 and 15 centimeters of water in several states, with up to 25 centimeters in specific areas of Alabama and Florida.

The meteorologists warn about the risk of flash floods in cities such as Jackson, Birmingham, Memphis and Atlanta. Francine will continue to bring heavy rainsthere is also a risk of flash and urban flooding in portions of the Lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley, and the Southeast. Tornado watches remain in effect in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Despite the impact, no casualties were reported during the trajectory of Francine in USAalthough coastal areas experienced flooding and damage to infrastructure.

Forecasts warn that Francine will continue to advance Mississippi until becoming post-tropical cyclone near Memphis, Tennessee, on Friday.