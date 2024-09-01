VAT increase | Increased tax on Lidl store receipts a day too early

VAT increase|HS has seen the receipts of people who shopped at two Lidl in Helsinki on Saturday, with the VAT already increased.

Lidl seems to have implemented the increased value added tax in some of its stores already on Saturday instead of Sunday. However, according to Lidl, it is only an error visible in the receipts, and the customers have not paid extra for the products.

Helsingin Sanomat has seen Lidl’s sales receipts from two stores in Helsinki, where already on Saturday 25.5 was marked as the general value added tax rate.

The general value added tax was still 24 percent on Saturday, and the increased value added tax did not come into effect until Sunday.

Helsinki native Ninna Nuppulinna55, noticed it at the Lidl checkout on Saturday.

Nuppulinna, who was grocery shopping at the Sähkötalon Lidl in the center of Helsinki, was checking the receipt when her eye caught the marking at the bottom of the receipt. It said that the general value added tax is 25.5 percent.

Nuppulinna’s receipt shows that she made her purchase at 5:04 p.m.

“I asked another cashier about the tax rate, but he couldn’t answer my question,” Nuppulinna says.

Since it was a very small purchase for him, he let it be.

Second The receipt seen by HS is from Lidl in Ala-Tikkurila. The purchase was made on Saturday at 11:27.

Lidl’s regarding communication, the matter will be commented to HS by e-mail.

In southern Finland, in the stores of the sales area of ​​the Järvenpää distribution center on Saturday, a new value added tax rate was erroneously displayed on the receipt, the communication says. The sales area of ​​the Järvenpää distribution center includes around 70 Lidl stores in southern Finland, including all the stores in the capital region and some of the stores in Uusimaa.

However, according to the company, the error has not had an effect on the price paid by the customer, i.e. the customer has not paid a higher price for the products.

Helsingin Sanomat calculated the taxation of both receipts. In them, the taxation of products belonging to the general tax rate seems to have been done at 25.5 percent.

According to Lidl, the breakdown between the VAT rate and the net price without tax is incorrect. However, the gross price, i.e. the final price paid by the customer for the product, is correct, and the error has only occurred between Lidl and the taxman.

If the customer needs a receipt with a corrected VAT percentage, they can contact Lidl’s customer service, the communication explains. According to the communication, Lidl will correct the incorrect VAT rate for accounting and the taxman.

HS news on Saturdaythat due to the general rise in value added tax, companies have to make updates to their systems and pricing.

The survey prepared by Suomen Yrittäjie shows that some of the companies were not at all prepared for the increase that will come into force at the weekend.