Budimex, the Polish construction company of Ferrovial, has celebrated the announcement made by the main public entities in Poland to tender works already planned in the country for an amount greater than 5,000 million euros in 2025.

This figure could increase considerably, taking into account that the spending forecasts for the entire year of the public entities that manage roads and railways alone amount to nearly 8 billion euros.

According to the provisional balance sheet provided by the construction company controlled by the Spanish company chaired by Rafael del Pino, Its operating profit at the end of 2024 reached 744 million zlotys (175 million euros), 6% more than the previous year, a figure that will be reinforced in 2025 thanks to this greater bidding activity, and which reveals a profitability of 8 .2%.

In the last quarter of 2024, Budimex signed new contracts worth 4.3 billion zlotys (1,009 million euros), which raised the new contracting figure for the year as a whole to 3,000 million euros.

With all this, the project portfolio skyrocketed to a record of 17.8 billion zlotys (4.2 billion euros), ensuring workload for most of 2025 and provides the foundation of its operations for the next 3 to 4 years.

This portfolio figure does not include the 3.7 billion euro contract that the company is developing through a consortium in the Rail Baltica project, the high-speed line that will link Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.