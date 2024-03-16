Towards the fourth title

The only opponent of Max Verstappen in Formula 1 at the moment it seems to be…Max Verstappen. After just two races of the new season, the Dutchman from Red Bull already seems to be the only credible candidate for the 2024 world champion crown, which would represent his fourth title won consecutively. A feat succeeded – in 75 F1 seasons – only by Fangio, Schumacher, Vettel and Hamilton. But without needing to wait for the final part of the season, already in Australia the Hasselt driver will be able to put his hand to the again record book.

Mission tenth victory, again

In fact, if he were to win in Melbourne too Verstappen would win the tenth consecutive success, equaling a record already his. Last year Jos' son won 10 GPs in a row, from Miami to Monza, surpassing the record set by Sebastian Vettel in 2013. The only difference would be that this new series of successes would develop between two different seasonsas had already happened to Alberto Ascari between 1952 and 1953 and to Nico Rosberg, between 2015 and 2016. Even more incredible is to think that Verstappen has currently won 19 of the last 20 races, with only the flop of the GP of Singapore 2023, won by Carlos Sainz.