Many jobs that currently require higher education and specialized skills could be replaced by automation and artificial intelligence in the next 10-15 years. According to an analysis of GoBankingRatesjobs that are at risk of disappearing share the characteristic of being susceptible to automation and artificial intelligence.

In general, these jobs involve tasks that, with the advancement of technology, can be efficiently executed by algorithms and automated systems. Some of the common characteristics of these at-risk jobs include:

Repetitive tasks: Many of the jobs mentioned involve routine, repetitive tasks that can be scheduled and executed consistently by algorithms. Information processing: Jobs that involve information processing, such as tax preparation, computer programming, and editing. Focus on specific technical skills: Jobs that focus on specific technical skills and do not require a high degree of creativity or judgment. Emerging technologies: The emergence of technologies such as artificial intelligence and no-code tools is transforming the way certain tasks are performed, directly affecting specific roles. Replaceable by automated tools: Jobs that can be replaced by automated tools or artificial intelligence programs, such as tax software, robo-advisors, and machine translation generators. Technological adaptation: Automation and artificial intelligence are disrupting the traditional functions of certain jobs, requiring adaptation by professionals to remain relevant.

The 5 jobs at risk of disappearing due to AI

Although these jobs may be at risk, artificial intelligence will not only displace jobs, it will also create new opportunities. Workers who can adapt and develop complementary skills will be better prepared to face changes in the labor market. The 5 main jobs, according to the analysis, that are at risk are the following:

tax preparers : Artificial intelligence in tax software will make it easier for people to do their own returns, reducing the need for human preparers.

computer programmers : No-code tools and artificial intelligence are making it simpler to create software without coding.

Translators : Machine translation is becoming more and more accurate, and artificial intelligence could eventually automate the majority of translation work.

Investment bankers : Artificial intelligence can automate many of the tasks that investment bankers perform, such as financial modeling and research.

Financial advisors: Robo-advisors can provide financial advice and planning at a lower cost than traditional financial advisors.

New opportunities will also open up for workers who can adapt and develop new skills.

Other jobs that are at risk from artificial intelligence

Data scientists are other professionals facing the threat of analytics platforms and big data processing tools that can automate some of the tasks performed in this profession. However, experienced data scientists will still be needed to design and implement complex analytics solutions.

For technical writers, artificial intelligence can generate user manuals and other technical documentation. Despite this, human technical writers will be needed to create creative and engaging content.

As for editors, artificial intelligence can edit written content for grammar and clarity. However, human editors will still be needed for tasks that require creativity and judgment, such as editing for style and tone.