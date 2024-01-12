The actress Ursula Andress, with her 133, in Ibiza PF

Now they would talk about a “brand ambassador”, or her role would be represented by some “influencer” with millions of followers and without a driving license. But our story is different. It is the image of Ursula Andress (Bern, 1937), the beautiful, and first, “Bond girl”, associated with Seat 133. And the Swiss actress was godmother of the launch of the latest “everything back” from the Spanish firm. We are in 1974

