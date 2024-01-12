Now they would talk about a “brand ambassador”, or her role would be represented by some “influencer” with millions of followers and without a driving license. But our story is different. It is the image of Ursula Andress (Bern, 1937), the beautiful, and first, “Bond girl”, associated with Seat 133. And the Swiss actress was godmother of the launch of the latest “everything back” from the Spanish firm. We are in 1974
Santiago de Garnica Cortezo
Friday, January 12, 2024, 3:00 p.m.
In April 1974, in Ibiza, Seat brought together motor journalists. The Balearic Island is already a refuge for celebrities, among them the Swiss actress Ursula Andress, chosen by the communication managers of the Spanish firm as godmother of…
