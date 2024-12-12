Technology and automotive will generate more than 20,000 jobs
Automotive alone represents 6% of the Gross Domestic Product of Aragon, so it is easily deduced that the alliance between Stellantis and the Chinese CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited) to install in the Zaragoza municipality of Figueruelas a gigafactory that produces on a large scale…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Unprecedented #year #Aragon #million #euros #business #investments
Leave a Reply