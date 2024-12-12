Photo of the alliance sealed by Stellantis and CATL in the former’s plant in Figueruelas (Zaragoza) stellantis



12/11/2024



Updated 12/12/2024 at 04:53h.





Automotive alone represents 6% of the Gross Domestic Product of Aragon, so it is easily deduced that the alliance between Stellantis and the Chinese CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited) to install in the Zaragoza municipality of Figueruelas a gigafactory that produces on a large scale…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only