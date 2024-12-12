Thursday, December 12, 2024
The fall of Assad opens the opportunity to rein in Iran. Europe must take advantage of it

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 12, 2024
in Business
The fall of Assad opens the opportunity to rein in Iran. Europe must take advantage of it
The fall of Bashar Al Assad in Syria is a momentous event, putting an end to one of the most brutal dictatorships of the last half century. But it does not automatically mark the beginning of reconciliation and democracy. To be clear: the Middle East was and remains on a path of escalation, while Russia’s determination to annihilate Ukraine as an independent country is unlikely to be affected by its humiliation in Syria.

In Syria, violence, sectarianism and division are more likely scenarios than peace and stability, especially in the Kurdish-populated north, where Turkish coercion is likely to increase.

