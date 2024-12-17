Chelsea striker Mykhailo Mudryk, one of the most expensive players in football history, Chelsea paid around 70 million for him in 2023, tested positive for doping and faces a possible four-year ban. The Ukrainian has not played since last month after testing positive for Meldonio, according to the Ukrainian media. Grandstand.

The positive has been confirmed after analyzing test A. In the next few days, test B will also be analyzed, which if it confirms the use of that substance would lead to a four-year suspension.

Chelse was the one who made the case public and defended their player, who said he knew nothing of any substance. “Chelsea can confirm that the English FA has contacted our player Mykhailo Mudryk regarding an adverse result in a routine urine test. Both the club and Mykhailo support the FA testing program and all our players are tested regularly. Mykhailo has categorically confirmed that he has never used any banned substance. “Both the club and Mykhailo will work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused this result,” Chelsea said.

The Ukrainian player tested positive in August for a prohibited substance not publicly identified, but in Ukraine people are talking about Meldonio, and he is waiting for the results of the B test to confirm or not the first positive.

“I am working with my team to investigate how this could have happened.”

Mykhailo MudrykChelsea player





“This is a complete shock to me because I have never knowingly used a banned substance or broken any rules. I am now working with my team to investigate how this could have happened. I know I haven’t done anything wrong and I hope to be able to play again soon. “I can’t say anything more due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will do so as soon as I can,” Mudryk added.

Mudryk, who has a contract until June 2031 with the English club, has not played since November 28 and has not been in a squad since December 1, when he was on the bench against Aston Villa.





Read also

Carlos Ruiz

The most important recent case of doping in football was that of Paul Pogba, a Juventus Turin player, who received a four-year ban, later reduced to 18 months.