The Penitentiary Surveillance Court of the National Court has granted conditional freedom to the former treasurer of the PP convicted of the ‘Gürtel case’, Luis Bárcenas, after having served two thirds of his sentence, paying the civil liability in full, shown his repentance and having undergone programs for inmates sentenced for economic crimes.

In a car, picked up by Europa PressJudge José Luis Castro explains that the CIS Victoria Kent Treatment Board proposed the granting of Bárcenas’ conditional release, to which the Prosecutor’s Office did not oppose, having complied, on September 20two thirds of the penalty and the objective and subjective elements necessary to obtain the last degree of completion of the sentence are met.

The magistrate considers that the proposal meets the requirements required by law since the circumstances for this exist within the prison. Thus, he remembers that he has paid the entire civil liability that was imposed on him, for a total of 4,535,254.92 eurosindicating that he will serve three quarters of his sentence in September of next year and will expect it to expire in September 2028.