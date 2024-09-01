Sergei Sobyanin reported the destruction of the fifth drone flying towards Moscow

Air defense systems shot down a fifth drone as it approached Moscow, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported. It was hit in the Leninsky urban district.

Before this, the city mayor spoke about the destruction of the fourth drone.

Another drone flying towards Moscow was shot down in the Odintsovo city district of the Ministry of Defense Air Defense. Emergency services specialists are working at the site of the wreckage Sergei Sobyanin mayor of moscow

Earlier, the air defense system destroyed a drone heading for Moscow in the urban district of Podolsk. Sobyanin reported this at about 1:20 Moscow time. Later, another UAV flying to Moscow was shot down. In both cases, according to preliminary information, there were no casualties or damage. The third drone was eliminated in the urban district of Stupino. The mayor noted that emergency services specialists are working at the site of the wreckage. Information about casualties and damage has not been specified.

At the capital’s Vnukovo airport, several flights were delayed due to the repelling of the drone attack; the delays ranged from half an hour to three hours.

Related materials:

Over 20 drones shot down over Bryansk region overnight

Over 20 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the territory of the Bryansk region overnight. The first attack was repelled by air defense forces after midnight on September 1, 12 UAVs were shot down within an hour, reported the region’s governor Alexander Bogomaz.

He added that there were no casualties or damage as a result of the incident. Operational and emergency services are working on the ground. Later, Russian military repelled another attack attempt.

Another fourteen aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were discovered and destroyed by air defense units of the Russian Defense Ministry. There were no casualties or damage Alexander Bogomaz Governor of Bryansk region

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, received additional resources to combat enemy drones.

Related materials:

Ukrainian Armed Forces Attack Several More Russian Regions

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have attacked several more Russian regions with drones. On Saturday, at about 18:20 Moscow time, air defense systems shot down an aircraft-type drone in the Kursk region. Two more UAVs were suppressed in the region overnight, said Acting Governor Alexey Smirnov.

Air defense systems also worked over Belgorod. The region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, announced the destruction of several air targets.

Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and Belgorod district – several air targets were shot down as they approached the city. According to preliminary information, there are no casualties Vyacheslav Gladkov Governor of the Belgorod region

Three apartment buildings in Belgorod have damaged glazing, and a utility building on the territory of one private home has been completely destroyed. In addition, facades and entrances on the territory of two enterprises have been cut by shrapnel, dry grass and three cars in a parking lot have caught fire. A passenger car has been cut by shrapnel in the village of Maysky in Belgorod District.

The drones were suppressed in the Stanovlyansky and Lipetsk municipal districts and in the Gryazevsky district of the Lipetsk region, said the head of the region Igor Artamonov. Later, several more drones were shot down over the industrial zone of Lipetsk. According to the governor, in all cases there were no casualties or damage.

Drones were also eliminated over the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev said. He later clarifiedthat more than ten devices were hit over the region’s territory.

Three devices were destroyed over the Tula region, and air defense forces also repelled an attack in the Ryazan region.

Before the raid, the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced a threat of drone attacks in the Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk and Lipetsk regions.

On the night of August 31, air defense systems shot down drones in three Russian regions. As specified by the Defense Ministry, two UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Belgorod Region and one each over the territories of the Oryol and Kursk Regions.