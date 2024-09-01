Colombia was getting tangled upbut individualities were key to the victory against Australia 2-0 in their debut in Group A of the U-20 World Cup. Linda Caicedo, from less to more, was the best.

Colombia Ratings

Luisa Agudelo: Overconfidence almost cost them a goal in the first half. They reacted in time. Six points.

Cristina Motta: She was good at closing down, secure on her right wing. Six points.

Yunaira Lopez: She was destined to be a heroine. She was given no work, she did her defensive duties, but she got tired of watching the game from behind, she went into the area for a corner kick, the ball fell at her feet and her shot destroyed all Australian resistance. Eight points.

Yunaira López (4) scored Colombia’s first goal. Photo:Cesar Melgarejo. THE TIME Share

Mary Alvarez: with his usual offensive contribution, he had a scissor kick. He was left behind in the disallowed goal, he did not reach his opponent. Thank goodness there was a foul… Six points.

Sintia Cabezas: good attack and a lot of effort in the back and forth. Six points.

Juana Ortegon: He imposed his strength in the midfield, had no major problems and was fouled for the goal that was disallowed by Australia. Six points.

Katerine Osorio: safe in passing, very committed and had a chance in mid-distance. Six points.

Gabriela Rodriguez: She was unable to associate or give the team any light, she was blocked. Five points.

Colombian women’s U-20 team Photo:Cesar Melgarejo/ The Times @cesarmelgarejoa Share

Karla Viancha: His only appearance was when he was injured. He left in pain. Five points.

Karla Torres: of tireless struggle, he left to applause for his dedication. Six points.

Goal by Linda Caicedo Photo:Cesar Melgarejo/ The Times @cesarmelgarejoa Share

Linda Caicedo: They didn’t even let her breathe, she managed to find some opportunities with her dribbling, but she was almost always alone, until she received the ball in the area and didn’t miss. Great goal and figure. Eight points.

Maithe Lopez: He came in for Viancha (6th ST). He changed the face of the team, gave it some air and assisted Linda on her goal. Seven points.

Natalia Hernandez: came in for Rodriguez 32 ST). Gave some air to the midfield. No grade.

Jessica Muñoz: came in for Torres (45+6 ST). No score.

Pablo Romero

Editor of EL TIEMPO

