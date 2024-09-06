Home policy

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

Russia is once again bombarding Ukraine with air strikes. In Ramstein, Zelenskyj wants to appeal for more support. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Kiev – The Russian armed forces have once again carried out heavy air strikes on Ukraine. Fires have broken out in several regions as a result of massive drone attacks, the German Press Agency (dpa)Overall, the army of the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin at least four regions came under fire.

Another airstrike in the Ukraine war from Russia – injured after drone attack

The military governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region announced on Telegram that about a dozen residential buildings in the Nikopol district had been damaged in the Russian attacks. Two people were reportedly injured. Russian artillery and drone attacks also occurred in other places. However, no further injuries or deaths were reported.

Russia fires a missile at Ukraine. Heavy air strikes in the Ukraine war again. © Uncredited/dpa

In Lviv in western Ukraine, several fires are said to have broken out in warehouses following a drone attack. Rescue workers extinguished the flames shortly afterwards, as Andriy Sadovyy, mayor of the region, announced on Telegram. No one was killed or injured in the fires.

Selenskyj travels to Germany during Ukraine war

In order to better protect Ukraine from Russian air attacks in the future, the country is demanding more support from its Western partner countries. For this reason, representatives from around 50 countries will meet on Friday (6 September) in Ramstein in Rhineland-Palatinate for the so-called Ukraine Contact Group. The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also announced its participation in the meeting.

“We need the determination of our partners and the means to stop Russian terror from the air,” Zelensky wrote on the short message service X. “It is crucial that all weapons from the already announced support packages finally reach the combat brigades.”

In addition to the meeting of the Ukraine contact group, a one-on-one meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is also scheduled to take place in the afternoon. During a visit to a Bundeswehr base this week, Scholz stressed that Germany’s support for Ukraine is not waning. “We have taken precautions and secured contracts and financing in good time so that Ukraine can fully rely on us in the future,” the SPD politician told the Daily News.

Interactive Cards on the situation at the front

The fighting in the Kursk region and the Russian advances in Donetsk are creating a dynamic picture of the front line. Our current maps of the front line in the Ukraine war provide an insight into the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine. (with agency material)