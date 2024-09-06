Back pain will become the leading disabling disease by 2050, even more widespread than Alzheimer’s

THE’Alzheimer It’s scary but you shouldn’t underestimate it backache. The latter in fact could become the most widespread in the category of disabling pathologies. The alarm comes from the campaign “The movement that doesn’t stop” launched by the National Federation of Physiotherapist Orders (Fnofi) in view of the World Physiotherapy Day of September 8th. It is estimated that every year back pain forces people to stay at home one in three Italians.

According to theIstat in Italy there are 8.6 million people with motor difficulties, of which 3.4 million are in serious situations. backache is among the top eight causes of these disabilities. There are 5.5 million Italians who resort to physiotherapy. In fact, 47% of Italians require rehabilitation interventions. By 2050, cases of backache could grow from 46% to 53% in Italy but despite this approximately 4.5 million patients give up on treatment.