The future US President Donald Trump has made a connection between developments in Syria and the Ukraine war on his “Truth Social” platform. Russian President Vladimir Putin was no longer interested in protecting Syria’s ruler Assad al-Bashar because Russian troops are fighting in Ukraine. Almost 600,000 Russian soldiers lay there wounded or dead, “in a war that should never have started and could last forever. Russia and Iran are currently in a weakened state, one because of Ukraine and a poor economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky and his country, Ukraine, Trump said, “would like to make a deal and put an end to the madness. They lost a ridiculous 400,000 soldiers and many civilians. There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin.” Too many lives would be unnecessarily wasted, too many families destroyed. Trump warned that the war could turn into something much bigger and worse. “I know Vladimir well,” Trump wrote. “Now is the time for him to act. China can help. The world is waiting!”

Trump’s statements have now triggered clear reactions from the governments in Kiev and Moscow. “If we talk about an effective peace with Russia, we must, first of all, talk about effective guarantees for peace,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Platform X on Sunday. “It (war) cannot just happen with a piece of paper and A Kremlin spokesman said that Russia was ready for talks – but the basis was Ukrainian cessions of territory to Russia.