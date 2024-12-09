The Church once again ‘bursts’ the Income Fund, and collects 382 million euros in its box

382.4 million euros. This is the amount collected by the Spanish bishops through their box in the Income Tax return. The famous ‘X’, which allows 0.7% of citizens’ taxes to go to the Catholic Church – another box, for Other Purposes of Social Interest, also benefits religious institutions – has set a new record this year with a 6.6% increase compared to the previous year, which translates into 22.6 million euros more than in 2023, when the total amount reached 358.7 million.

Neither the pedophile scandals, nor the prayers of priests asking for the death of the Pope, nothing seems to stop the rise of episcopal revenue, according to the data sent this afternoon to the press by the Episcopal Conference. Tomorrow the bishops will present their Activities Report at a press conference.

In total, there are 9 million taxpayers who check the Church box in their declaration, joining the joint declarations to their personal data. Data that, in the opinion of the bishops, represents “a valuable recognition of the work of the Church,” which achieves “the highest number of supports in the history of the system.” In the most detailed analysis of the figures, it is observed how the percentage has decreased minimally, until it stands at 30.43% (0.56 points less than in 2023).





8 out of every 10 euros are among the richest

Why, then, is collection increasing? The bishops themselves explain it: 85.1% of the collection comes from the three highest income tax brackets, those people who earn more than 30,000 euros per year. The increase is especially important in the range from 60,000 to 150,000 euros. And, also, in profiles between 50 and 70 years old. On average, each contributor donated 42.5 euros to the Church.

However, the truth is that the ‘X’ is growing in all the autonomous communities, with special intensity in Madrid, Andalusia and Catalonia. In addition, 10 communities are above the average in percentage of assignors. Castilla-La Mancha (43.2%), La Rioja (42.3%), Extremadura (42.3%), Murcia (41.9%) and Castilla y León (40.7%) stand out.

On the other hand, 700,000 new taxpayers have not checked any box, neither for the Church nor for Other Purposes of Social Interest.

