The British boxer Tyson Furyformer heavyweight champion, announced this Monday his retirement as a professional through a video published on his social networks.

“I’m going to be brief and concise: I announce my retirement from boxing,” explained the boxer. “It’s been great, I’ve enjoyed every minute” as a boxing professional, added the self-proclaimed ‘King of the Gypsies’, 36 years old.

The announcement comes a few weeks after his defeat against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh last December, the same rival against whom he lost in May 2024, also in the Saudi capital, the first fight in a career full of ups and downs due to episodes of depression and problems with addictions.

Fury, however, leaves the door open to get back into a ring: «Maybe yes, maybe no. Who knows? The Briton, who retires with a record of 34 wins, two losses and one zero fight as a professional, already announced his retirement in April 2022 after beating Dillian Whyte, before returning a few months later.









The British giant rose to fame in November 2015, when he achieved a stunning victory over Wladimir Klitschko in Düsseldorf, Germany, to become the unified world heavyweight champion.

Then he chained a streak of nine wins and one draw before finding his great rival in Usyk, who remains the only man to have defeated him in his professional career after achieving a couple of victories.

Fury announced his retirement in 2013 and 2017 on social media, but both were short-lived, and he also announced his intention to leave the sport after beating Dillian Whyte in 2022, but returned six months later.

Following his most recent loss to Usyk in December, fans and promoters alike were savoring the possibility of Fury facing Anthony Joshua in what would undoubtedly be British boxing’s biggest heavyweight fight in decades.

Monday’s announcement puts an end to that idea for the moment, although the reference to Dick Turpin could also be interpreted as Fury viewing a potential financial offer for that proposed fight as a “daylight robbery,” given the interest it would generate. the fight.