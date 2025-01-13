The multinational Johnson & Johnson will acquire Intra-Cellular Therapies, manufacturer of neurological drugs, for 14.31 billion euros ($14.6 billion). It is their largest deal announced in at least the last two years.

The announcement of the agreement occurred during JP Morgan’s annual healthcare conference. The pharmaceutical company has offered to buy each Intra-Cellular share for 129.37 euros, which represents a premium of 39% over the closing price of the securities last Friday.

For the American pharmaceutical company, the objective of this purchase ands drive the growth of your medicine and medical device business after the spin-off in 2023 of the Consumer Health. Furthermore, this agreement comes after the appearance of biosimilar versions of Stelara – its successful best-selling psoriasis therapy – on the market. In Europe, this treatment lost its patent in the second half of 2023. That same year, it earned 10 billion euros worldwide.

With this acquisition, Johnson & Johnson addto Caplyta therapy to your walletaimed at schizophrenia and depressive episodes associated with bipolar disorder. This already has approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This treatment generated sales of 471.76 million euros in the first nine months of 2024. In addition, analysts predict that it will achieve revenues of almost 1,000 million euros this year.

Also will include the experimental drug, ITI-1284, in its portfolio. It is being investigated as a treatment for generalized anxiety disorder and Alzheimer’s-related psychosis and agitation.

It is worth mentioning that the American giant already has medications such as Spravato in its neurological area, approved as a complementary therapy for depression; and Concerta, aimed at attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Both treatments are marketed in Spain.