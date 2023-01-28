The Police assure that they have neutralized the author, although they do not specify if he has been arrested or killed
Two people have been injured this Saturday in a shooting attack in a neighborhood of East Jerusalem, according to the emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA, Israel’s equivalent of the Red Cross). The assassination attempt occurred in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan, near the Old City, a day after an attack that left seven m
#wounded #shooting #attack #Jerusalem
Leave a Reply