Two people died this Tuesday when an armed man shot at one of the protests against a mining contract that have been taking place for two weeks in Panama, EFE confirmed at the scene.

The man, an adult with white hair and a long beard and who was carrying an automatic weapon, shot after 2:40 pm local time against the two people, who were with others at a blockade on the Pan-American highway in the Chame sector. , wounding one in the neck and the other in an unspecified place.

The two injured people died, one at the scene of the event and another at the San Carlos hospital, a police source told EFE. The attacker, who apparently has dual nationality, American and Panamanian, was captured by police agents and is in custody.

At the scene of the event were teachers who have interrupted traffic at this point on the Panamericana for two weeks to demand the repeal of the law contract that extended for 20 years, extendable, the concession for the company Minera Panamá, a subsidiary of the Canadian company First Quantum Minerals, exploit the largest open pit copper mine in Central America.

Since the protests began, at least two other people have died in Panama after being run over in places where roads are blocked, strong actions led by teaching and construction unions, as well as indigenous groups. The Government and Parliament of Panama have already ruled out the repeal route and have said that they will wait for what the Supreme Court of Justice decides, which has admitted several unconstitutionality claims against the law contract.

