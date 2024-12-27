Maritime Rescue has escorted two new canoes located this Friday afternoon in waters near El Hierro, with a total of 149 people of sub-Saharan origin on board, among whom there are two children. These two new rescues bring arrivals in the Canary Islands to 450 in the last 24 hours.

The first canoe transferred to La Restinga has been escorted by the Adhara salvamar, with 72 people in apparent good health. Barely an hour later, the second canoe made landfall with 77 peopleamong them two children, escorted in this case by the Acrux sea guard.

According to the data collected, in the last 24 hours alone Salvamento Marítimo has rescued or escorted a total of nine vessels, one of them transferred to Tenerife and the rest to El Hierro, which brings the number of rescues to more than 450 since last Thursday night.

In the early hours of this Friday, several cayucos arrived on the coast of El Hierro, with more than 200 migrants in a frenetic night for rescue and assistance services. At around 9:15 p.m., the Acrux rescue boat rescued 65 migrantswhich were transferred to El Hierro, in addition to a second canoe rescued around 9:30 p.m. south of the island of Tenerife with 63 sub-Saharan men.









Three more boats were rescued at dawn with 55, 48 and 42 people. A new accident has also been recorded on a boat, which required the urgent evacuation by the Helimer helicopter of five people to the island’s airport, where the health device confirmed the death of one of them.