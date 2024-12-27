The fish dies on WhatsApp

If you get bored at the family Christmas gathering, you can always play whatever you want. Alex de la Iglesia proposed in Perfect strangers: all mobile phones in the center of the table, and every time someone receives a WhatsApp, they must let all the diners read it. I see, you break out in cold sweats, you would rather play Russian roulette with a revolver, or the knife game and risk losing a finger, before anyone sees your personal messages. Me too, and, like you, I have nothing to hide either. Nothing, the typical stuff: shame, misery, deception, gossip, guilty pleasures, little secrets. Like any neighbor’s son, wow.

In 2024, another more dangerous variant of the same game has been popular: taking someone’s WhatsApps and giving them to a judge, or publishing them on a newspaper front page (which in this case is the same thing). Now that’s a risky sport: having the UCO come tomorrow without warning, clone your cell phone, and take all your messages for a few weeks. Or that someone who corresponded with you a long time ago, and whom you may not even remember, takes screenshots of your conversation, takes it to the notary, or ends up spreading it.