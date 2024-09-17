Presentation event cancelled

The bad weather is raging on the Riviera Romagnola in these hours to the point that the intervention of tractors and heavy vehicles was necessary to move the trucks of the MotoGP teams that were trapped in the mud. The presentation event of the GP scheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled, but in view of the weekend, teams and riders can breathe a sigh of relief.

In fact, from Friday the forecasts improve dramatically so much so that the chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday are very low. Details below.

The weather forecast

Friday 6th September Saturday 7th September Sunday 8th September Sky Partly sunny Mostly sunny Reversals Max temperature 27th 28th 28th Wind NNE 11 km/h NE 11 km/h WNW 9 km/h Gusts 35 km/h 33 km/h 26 km/h Chance of rain 4% 1% 100%

Source: accuweather.com