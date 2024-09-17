This September 17th Overwatch 2 joins the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Although the game is already free to play, its addition to the service not only means that you can play it at no cost, Also, you will have several exclusive benefits for playing it this way.

Among what you can receive in Overwatch 2 as an Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass subscriber There are 6 hero skins. One for each of these characters: Reinhardt, DVa, Hanzo, Genji, Mercy and Lifeweaver. In addition to other benefits to speed up your progress in the game.

The other exclusive improvements besides skins are 30 Mythic Prisms, an additional 10% experience boost, and access to cosmetics from the past three seasons in the storeIf it’s appealing to those who already play it, these benefits could also be a big boost for those starting out in the hero shooter for the first time.

It should be noted that to obtain these benefits of Overwatch 2 You must have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass for Console, or PC Game Pass account. The rest of the levels will not have these exclusive benefits.. Will they take advantage of them?

What else do I need to claim Overwatch 2 benefits?

In addition to an active subscription, players must link a Battle.net account to receive the benefits. We also have to add that you can only receive them if you do this process before November 11 of this year. After that they will no longer be available.

The process to link accounts is quite simple. All you need to do is go to the account connection section on Battle.net. Then you need to go to the Xbox account section, add the one you have with an active subscription, and that’s it. So don’t waste your time if you want to give Blizzard’s hero shooter a chance or return.

