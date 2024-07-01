The proximity of the Tropical Storm Chrisnow demoted to Tropical depressionIt has generated heavy rains since yesterday and during the early hours of today in different areas of the state of Tamaulipas.

The State Public Security Secretariat reported that yesterday afternoon there were accumulated rainfalls of up to 120 millimeters in the central, sugar cane and southern areas of the state, and up to 350 mm in the mountainous area.

Accumulated precipitation, according to the SSP:

– North 30-50 mm

– Center 100-120 mm

– Pipe 110-130 mm

– South 100-120 mm

– In the mountains accumulated 150-350 mm

For its part, Civil Protection of Tamaulipas reported that the Tropical Storm Chrisafter entering land in the municipality of Lechuguillas, Veracruz, with sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of 85 km/h, weakened during the early hours of today to DTropical depressionand will dissipate in the morning-noon today.

However, the heavy rain and gusts of wind between 30 to 50 km/h in the Central, Cañera and South areas of Tamaulipas during the morning and part of the afternoon this Monday. Rain activity will decrease starting Tuesday.

The agency also reported that due to the contingency that is occurring in some communities in the municipality of Tula, the state coordinator of Civil Protection, Luis Gerardo González, and his work team moved to the area where the largest number of floods are recorded, as well as to work together with the federal and municipal authorities. Likewise, the actions and programming for the arrival of the navigation team that will evaluate the blockage of the channel in the runoffs of the Providencia ejido are being coordinated.

In addition, Civil Protection called on the population to be cautious due to flash flooding in urban areas and considerable water runoff.

According to the last report issued at 06:15 hours (Central Mexico time), by the National Metereological Service (SMN), Chris’s center, as Tropical depressionis located on land 80 km west-southwest of Tecolutla and 100 km west of Nautla, VeracruzIt has maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h, gusts of 75 km/h, moving west at 19 km/h and a minimum central pressure of 1007 hPa.

Its wide circulation causes occasional torrential rains in San Luis Potosí and Hidalgo; intense in TamaulipasVeracruz, Puebla and Querétaro; very strong in the State of Mexico, Morelos and Tlaxcala, as well as strong in Mexico City.

Tropical Depression Chris. Photo: Conagua