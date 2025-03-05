Mario Vaquerizo confessed in him Late Xou of Marc turned that syndrome had suffered after the accident he hadwhere he starred in a brutal fall of a stage. “I was lying, with my wife next door, and saw plants, ferns,” he explained.

“I saw everything fluorescent, and he told him for oblivion,” he said what he lived. “Then I started seeing plastic bags too,” he detailed. “I forget that I was quite medicatedthanks to hospitals and medicines, which is wonderful not to feel pain, “he said.

Alaska She thought her husband was “a little crazy,” as he explained. But Mario did not give up and told his ophthalmologist: “He told me that he was not bad of the medication, but that I was suffering from Alicia’s’ syndrome in Wonderland“

“It consists of what All that the eye does not see, the brain is invented And he sends you signs, “he explained what was based, according to his ophthalmologist.” Fuer of messing, he told me that he was lucky because it was positive, “he laughed, spreading Marc turned.

Even with laughter on, Mario detailed the last issue more: “He explained that There are people who have that syndrome who see ugly thingslike insects, and go crazy. That It was good to see beautiful things”