Dune Awakening will allow all fans of Frank Herbert’s work to live out their dream of visiting Arrakis and creating their own story. This is an MMORPG with a heavy emphasis on customization and alliances with other players. During the Opening Night Live at Gamescom We had a great look at the gameplay of this title, and its release date was also confirmed..

The new trailer gave us a great look at the combat system, as well as base building, crafting, progression system, and the vast creation options the player has at their disposal.. Along with this, it is possible to export the planet on foot, or using vehicles. As if that were not enough, you will be able to visit some iconic locations from the novel, and you will even be able to have an impact on the politics of this planet.

Dune Awakening Coming to PC in early 2025and a version for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S is already on the way.

Via: Opening Night Live