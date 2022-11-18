After the premiere of “Maricucha 2”, the end of “Luz de luna 2” took over the programming of América TV and social networks. The television series, starring andre Silvaraised the levels of drama in his final heart attack and included what few imagined: the heartbreaking sacrifice of a character to save the life of another with whom he was not necessarily very close.

“Moonlight 2” stars André Silva in the role of León. His storyline in the season finale was full of pain and tension. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

We refer to that shot that Chubi received instead of León. The spectators were dismayed by the health of the man and somewhat confused by the fact. Next, we leave you more details of the scene that marked the closure of the successful program.

Did Chubi die at the end of “Moonlight 2”?

Leon and Bella were in what would be the happiest day of their lives. She dressed in white and he in a suit. Both walked to the church to say yes at the altar; however, the presence of Eus transformed the moment of joy into tension and, later, into bitter suffering: the subject pulled the trigger and fired.

“This wedding will have a happy ending, but for me. Goodbye, León, ”he was heard saying before activating the weapon, but he did not count on his own father, Chubi, getting in the way of the bullet.

“Forgive me for all the wrong I have done. Now I have fulfilled my purpose. I have cleaned up my mistakes. Patricia, I love you with all my being. Never forget it,” said Mr. after the impact he received in the chest and then closed his eyes, before León’s cries for help and his wife’s sobs. Has he died? Well, the scene doesn’t make that clear.

Leon was in danger in “Moonlight 2”. Chubi came to his defense. Photo: America TV

Due to the fact that a “To be continued” banner came out (which anticipates a new installment of the program), it is possible that Chubi is taken to the hospital in an emergency and recovers in the next chapters of the production, for which we can only qualify this scene as a potential death.