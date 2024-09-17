‘Shogun’ is now the most Emmy-awarded series in a single season. The production set in Japan in 1600 arrived at the ceremony with 14 awards in the technical categories. On Sunday it won best drama, best actor for Hiroyuki Sanada, best actress for Anna Sawai and best director for Frederick EO Toye.

The actress thanked the creators of the series for giving her “a unique role” in the FX production. “Thank you to my team and thank you to my family. Mom, I love you. You are the reason I am here. You showed me stoicism and that is how I was able to convey it. This is for all the women who do not expect anything and continue to be an example.”

Sanada took the stage and said it was a dream project that unites East and West. “It taught me that when people work together, we can make a miracle, create a better future together.”

The series is the new adaptation of James Clavell’s novel that begins with the death of Toyotomi Hideyoshi, the Taiki. As his only heir is a minor, the Council of Regents is led by Toranaga, but struggles begin to take power. With the awards for ‘Shogun’, Disney surpassed HBO and Netflix in awards. ‘The Bear’, the most awarded in the comedy category, is also from FX and is in the Disney+ catalog.

In addition to the awards for the entertainment giant, Jodie Foster picked up her first Emmy for the series ‘True Detective: Night Country’. The Oscar winner was chosen as best actress in a miniseries. “This is an incredibly emotional moment for me,” she said. And ‘Hacks’, also from HBO, was a surprise winner by beating ‘The Bear’ as best comedy.

The triumph of ‘Baby Reindeer’

One of the stories that has been so celebrated by both critics and audiences was the Netflix miniseries written, produced and starred by Richard Gadd. Winner of the Emmy for best of the year, it tells part of his story: the sexual harassment and abuse he suffered during the beginning of his career. “Ten years ago I was totally depressed. I never thought I would get my life back together. I never, ever thought I would be able to get back on my feet. And here I am, collecting one of the most important scriptwriting awards in television.”

Gadd not only won the Emmy for best writing for a miniseries, but won for lead. “I think ‘Baby Reindeer’ has proven something, that there is no set formula, you don’t need big stars, a proven intellectual property, a long-running series. The one constant in any success on television is good storytelling that speaks to our times.”